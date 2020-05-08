Man threatening to kill himself flees from police near WB I-80 and Truxel Road

When police attempted to contact the man, he fired at officers and ran.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for a man who threatened to kill himself then shot at officers.

According to a tweet from Sacramento police, just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, officers responded to the area of 1200 Rivera Drive, near Hagginwood Park, for a reporter of a man threatening to kill himself with a gun. When officers arrived, the man shot at police and ran.

No officers were injured.

The man, who was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 50s driving a tan pickup truck, was last seen in the area of WB I-80 near Truxel Road. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is assisting the police department in the search for the man.

ADVISORY:



At approx 7:27 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Rivera Drive regarding a subject threatening suicide with a firearm. Officers located the subject, in a vehicle, in the area. The suspect fired his firearm at officers and fled the area. No ofcs injured... pic.twitter.com/919VW21y7b — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 5, 2020

