Sacramento man pays $20K a month to keep street crime free

For 17 months, a Sacramento businessman has been paying thousands of dollars each month to have private security patrol a public street where he owns property.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week has brought a flurry of developments in California’s homeless crisis, from the Sacramento County District Attorney suing the city of Sacramento for failing to keep streets safe, to California cities and counties asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

The news prompted Sacramento business owner Rich Eaton to reach out to ABC10. He said the DA’s lawsuit is very similar to the one he filed against the city in early 2022 “for dereliction of duty because they would not help clean this place up.”

ABC10 first interviewed Eaton in May of 2022, after he had barricaded a public street — Sacramento’s dead-end Railroad Drive — to keep away homeless encampments and the criminal activity he saw accompanying them. He owns three commercial properties on that street and said the crime was hurting his ability to attract and retain tenants.

“Robberies, thefts, burglaries,” he said. “We spent over $200,000 fixing fencing, replacing copper, replacing air conditioning, windows, roof damage. Several fences burned, melted. A whole array of just vandalism and attempted burglaries.”

He has since removed the orange barricades. Vehicles can still access this public road, but round-the-clock private security is on constant alert and Eaton says it’s working.

“No crime reports for us. No losses, no break-ins. We're fully rented. Our tenants are happy,” he said. “To the tune of $20,000 a month is what we're paying. But we have to pay it. If we didn't pay it, we'd have vacant buildings and it would be third world Sacramento as it was before May 1.”

He said he is paying that much because he can’t trust the city to enforce its own ordinances, whether it's the one banning encampments or prohibiting parking along Railroad Drive. The encampments and criminal activity started coming around the time the city closed a temporary homeless shelter in the area in 2019. When the city did a sweep of the encampments in the spring of 2022, that’s when Eaton brought in security.

Earlier this week, Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho filed a lawsuit against the City of Sacramento, saying it has failed to keep streets safe and enforce anti-camping ordinances.

Eaton, who says he supports the DA’s lawsuit, filed a similar suit in early 2022, which is still pending.

“You have to enforce the laws. You can't just turn an eye because they're unhoused,” he said. “They're taking advantage of the city's lack of response.”

Eaton says he is not anti-homeless; he's anti-crime.

Advocates for the unhoused community call the lawsuits frivolous at best and dangerous to a vulnerable community at worst.

Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, said he understands people’s frustration with the unhoused crisis.

“The city and the county have moved incredibly slowly,” he said. “Even though, gotta give them credit for creating more programs and expanding the number of shelter beds, significantly expanding funding, etc.”

If someone is committing a crime, Erlenbusch said, “then they need to be held accountable.”

However, he believes the DA’s lawsuit goes too far and that housing for Sacramento County’s nearly 10,000 unhoused people should be the focus.

“We need elected officials to have the political will to begin to address the issue to scale,” he said.

Another homeless advocacy group, the Sacramento Homeless Union, is taking their fight to court. The union represents some 2,700 unhoused folks in the area.

The group’s attorney Anthony Prince tells ABC10 he has filed to intervene in the DA’s lawsuit, not siding with the DA or the city but rather asking to be included in the lawsuit as a third party. The lawsuit is about the homeless crisis and this union represents people experiencing homelessness, so Prince said he is confident the judge will allow the Sacramento Homeless Union to join.

