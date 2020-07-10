Man who shot into Afghan market in Arden-Arcade identified by coroner's office

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as Hassibullah Shams Hassib.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The man who shot into an Afghan market in the Arden-Arcade area over the weekend was identified Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as Hassibullah Shams Hassib. Hassib turned the gun on himself after opening fire in East Market and Restaurant, hitting three people on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said they are not investigating this as a hate crime because they were able to confirm that the suspected shooter was of 'Afghani descent.'

One of the victims died on Tuesday at the hospital. Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, identified the 27-year-old man as Shujauddin Omar Kheil.

We’re learning more about 27-year-old Shujauddin Omar Kheil, one of three victims shot at a Sacramento Afghan market on Saturday afternoon. Kheil was a father of two young kids and he came to America with his family in pursuit of a better, safer life in 2018. Story at 5 on @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/ZW0EYkQwM7 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) October 7, 2020

The second victim, a 19-year-old man, remains in critical condition and the third victim, a 30-year-old man is expected to be okay.

The owner of the market has now hired private security to watch the entrance to make customers feel safer as they shop.

The shooting was just one of four separate shootings that happened in Sacramento on Saturday. According to law enforcement, 12 people were shot in separate shootings.

One of the shootings left a 9-year-old girl dead. She was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting during a family gathering near Mama Marks Park on Saturday around 1:10 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.