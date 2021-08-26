x
Sacramento

Police locate 79-year-old man with dementia who went missing in South Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department said Philip Quinn was found safe.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 

In a tweet, Sacramento Police Department confirmed that 79-year-old Philip Quinn was found safe.

Original:

Sacramento police need help finding a missing 79-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing on Thursday.

Phillip Quinn was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking near the 5600 block of Helen Way. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, a blue jacket over a white NFL Seahawks shirt and beige pants.

Police ask anyone with information on Quinn's location to call 916-808-5471.

