A man's body was found by a person passing by in the area of Watt Avenue and La Riviera Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the American River Thursday morning.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a man's body was found by a person passing by in the area of Watt Avenue and La Riviera Drive. It was reported around 9:13 a.m.

It's not clear how the man died, but the Sacramento County Coroner's Office is investigating the death.

WATCH ALSO: