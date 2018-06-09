If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Crews have recovered a man’s body from the Sacramento River near Miller Regional Park.

Boat and rescue crews were called out to the scene around 11 a.m. on reports of a person in distress in the water. When crews arrived, they say they found the person was already dead.

Authorities have only identified the victim as a male. That person’s age and identity is not known at this time.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Crews onscene at Miller Park confirm that person in Sacramento River is deceased. Male, unknown age, unknown identity. Fire personnel will assist County Coroner with recovery. pic.twitter.com/Jo3E4WM0eU — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 6, 2018

Boat and rescue crews are responding to Miller Park on the Sacramento River for a report of a person in distress in the water pic.twitter.com/fx8mAvD0az — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 6, 2018

