Crews have recovered a man’s body from the Sacramento River near Miller Regional Park.
Boat and rescue crews were called out to the scene around 11 a.m. on reports of a person in distress in the water. When crews arrived, they say they found the person was already dead.
Authorities have only identified the victim as a male. That person’s age and identity is not known at this time.
The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
