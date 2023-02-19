Mardi Gras festival takes over Old Sacramento Waterfront

The Second Line Sunday Festival featured live music, food and arts vendors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A weekend of Mardi Gras fun in Sacramento is wrapping up, but not before guests enjoyed live music and festivities in Old Sacramento Sunday evening.

Louisiana Sue presented the Second Line Sunday Festival, which transported attendees to Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

"Just indulge and come in," said Dominic Smith, an event worker. "It's fun!"

Second Line Sunday is part of the Mardi Gras Carnival in Sacramento. The event featured a day of music from local brass bands, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and drinks.

"It's the perfect day for it. Perfect weekend actually," said Sacramento area resident Laketa Johnson, who is originally from the Bay Area. "Fresh vibe."

Food vendors offered up a variety of New Orleans favorites, including fried catfish and shrimp.

"There's really good food every year. People from New Orleans come down, so it's really, really cool, fun experience," said Allison Hawkins, an event worker.

All the foot traffic for the festival brought a boost for local businesses.

Folks dressed to the nines in masks and the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold. They danced to the beat of the bands and enjoyed a little piece of Louisiana on the West Coast.

Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated on Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 21 this year. It marks the last day of the carnival season and comes the day before Ash Wednesday.

