24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration brought community, organizations together

ABC10's Race and Culture reporter Kandace Redd emceed the event which included a roundtable conversation, award presentation and dinner.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration was held at Sacramento State, Saturday.

Representatives from dozens of organizations and community leaders across the Sacramento area were brought together to honor his memory.

Organizers say this was an opportunity to remember Dr. King as well as build connections within the community.

Sacramento County's public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye was honored at the celebration dinner for her leadership and commitment to the community.

"Martin Luther King is a legend. Being able to remember every year the work that he did and the fact that many of the things that we are enjoying today are because of the work he started, I think that it's awesome," said Kasirye.

Our Race and Culture reporter Kandace Redd emceed the event which included a roundtable conversation, award presentation and dinner.

