Suspect in K Street shooting paid $7.5K in settlement by Sacramento County in March

Smiley Martin, one of the suspected shooters in the Sacramento mass shooting, initially filed a complaint in court in 2018 leading to an eventual settlement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just five weeks before the K street shootout between rival gangs that left six people dead and 12 injured on the streets of downtown Sacramento, Sacramento County had paid out a $7,500 settlement with one of the suspected shooters, Smiley Martin, court records show.



In a handwritten complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California in 2018, Martin claimed a correction officer was responsible for rival gang members attacking him.

Martin alleged that guards failed to report the incident or check on the inmates’ well-being after a fight at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Jan. 18, 2018.



In the complaint, Martin wrote, “I had water thrown on me and second degree burns on my right hip. The police did nothing at all.”

Martin later added he filed a complaint, but the correction officer threatened him with more charges on his sentence.



“The County’s decision to settle for $7,500 was purely an economic decision. The case settled on 3/18/22 as the trial date was approaching in a few weeks. Since it was likely the trial would be pushed out for many months given the court calendar backup due to COVID, a decision was made to put an end to the case, as the costs going forward would multiply,” County officials said in a statement.

Martin, still recovering from injuries at a local hospital, was identified by the Sacramento Police Department as one of up to five gunmen who opened fire during an alleged shootout between at least two local gangs on Apr. 3 in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento police say they plan to book Martin into jail once he is released from the hospital.

Martin's brother, Dandrae Martin was also identified as a suspect in the shooting and was arrested days after the shootout on K Street. A third suspected gunman, Mtula Payton is being sought by Sacramento police.