Matthew Stafford's wife gives away NFC Championship tickets to Sacramento Rams fan

One Sacramento man’s dream came true this week, after the wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford offered to give away tickets to Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

LOS ANGELES — As a Los Angeles Rams fan living in Sacramento, Rajee Hunter bleeds blue and yellow in a sea of scarlet and gold.

“Honestly, it’s kind of terrible. All of my friends up there are 49er fans. Shoutout to them though,” Hunter said.

He is a life-long Rams fan.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, as his brother Ralph Hunter explains, “he’s been a Rams fan before they even came to Los Angeles, so he supported them while they were in St. Louis…He’s an O.G. This was his team as a child.”

Rajee Hunter had never been to SoFi Stadium, and he was not expecting to attend Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

But then this past week, Kelly Stafford — wife of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford — posted on Instagram, “Just went on Ticketmaster and saw how expensive tickets are getting. I’m going to buy a good amount and give them away.”

Hunter entered and, as he explained, “one of my tweets went viral and I guess she saw the viral tweet.”

He was one of several Rams fans selected to receive tickets from the Stafford family.

“I’m pretty excited about that. Thank you again, Mrs. Stafford, this is huge to me,” Hunter said. “It just feels great. I’m ready to bleed blue and yellow all over the field. We’re ready, we’re ready. It’s Rams house, baby!”

Its official. IM GOING TO SOFI‼️‼️‼️ Im trying to think of what to say but i dont think i can put into words how i feel right now. All i know is my heart is pounding out of my chest and im ready to bleed blue & yellow 😭😭💙💙💙💙💛💛💛💛💙💛💛💛💛💛💛 #Ramshouse I LOVE ALL YALL pic.twitter.com/3jjVOKLlSa — x - RamseysHouse 🥷🏾 (@RamsHowse) January 27, 2022

He drove down to LA this weekend, where his brother and mom live. However, Hunter said, he did not come to see his longtime team lose to the 49ers.

“Especially not in the conference championship,” Hunter said. “This is just huge to us. We don’t want to see the Niners have a Super Bowl in our home stadium. That’d be tragic.”

Hunter is taking his brother Ralph with his second ticket.

“I’m the luckiest brother alive right now. It’s amazing,” Ralph Hunter said. “I’m just blessed to be a part of this experience. It’s really cool.”

“Just so you guys know,” Rajee Hunter added, “all the Rams, the Rams people out there, just so you know—this game is huge! This game is huge to us.”

