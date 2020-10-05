2 men dead after south Sacramento shooting

The identity of the victims has not yet been released. Police have no suspect information at this time.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Two men are dead after a shooting in south Sacramento Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 9, officers were called to the 1400 block of Meadowview Road for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene, while the second man died later at a hospital.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released. Police have no suspect information at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone who might have seen or heard something to contact them at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

