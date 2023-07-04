Sacramento Police investigate shooting that left man hurt

Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was hurt in a Friday night shooting, the Sacramento Police Department says. Officers are searching for the shooter.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of May Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say that the shooter is not in custody and that the investigation remains active.

