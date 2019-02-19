SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will deliver his annual State of the City address Tuesday at a Meadowview community center, an area made more significant in the past year following the police killing of Stephon Clark.

Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man, was shot and killed March 18, 2018 by two Sacramento Police Officers in his grandmother's Meadowview backyard.

This year's speech at the Pannell Center in Meadowview will be the first time in recent memory that the speech will be delivered outside of a downtown location. The location backs up most of the issues the mayor is expected to talk about during his address.

Here are three issues the mayor is expected to talk about, according to Sacramento city officials:

Policing in the aftermath of Stephon Clark

Steinberg has previously highlighted the desire for better policing and improving relations with the community Clark's death.

The immediate aftermath of the Stephon Clark shooting saw numerous protests in Sacramento — as well as across the country — as the community, family and activists called for the officers involved in the shooting to face criminal charges.

The city has been waiting on the outcome of Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's findings since October when Sacramento PD handed over its investigation into Clark's death.

The Sacramento Police Department has also previously noted that it made policy changes in the aftermath of the shooting, specifically with regards to foot chases and the use of body-worn cameras.

Economic Equity

Steinberg is also expected to talk about how he plans to achieve economic justice in Sacramento, an inclusive economic growth that lifts all people, especially those in poor neighborhoods.

Community members have often called for Sacramento to become a city where many more share in prosperity. The city had been promoting Project Prosper, an initiative to spark a city-wide conversation on equitable and inclusive growth within neighborhoods, and beyond.

After holding several public meetings to educate and gather input, the city is now asking residents to “empower themselves” with a Project Prosper Digital Kit.

Youth

Steinberg is expected to give an update about his plan to create more activities that will help the youth stay busy and off the streets. In his most recent push for youth programs, Steinberg called to “invest like never before in our young people.”

This, after several fights broke out at Arden Fair Mall during last year’s holiday rush. Now, Steinberg is working with mall management to connect troubled teens with youth groups.

He said he believes keeping kids busy is one approach to solving the problem. City hall is also on board with that idea.

The State of the City address begins at 8:30 a.m. at Pannell Center, 2450 Meadowview Road, Sacramento, CA, 95832.

