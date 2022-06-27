Mayor Steinberg to propose 24-hour respite center for homeless in Sacramento

The proposal aims to allow the city-owned property to be turned into a round-the-clock facility to serve unhoused residents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg plans to propose a new 24-hour respite and navigation center to serve homeless residents in Sacramento.

The proposal aims to allow the city-owned property at 3615 Auburn Blvd, which was formerly the Powerhouse Science Center, to be turned into a round-the-clock facility to serve residents experiencing homelessness.

The former science building is currently being used as a respite center that is only open during extreme temperatures. The proposal would keep the facility open 24/7.

Respite centers offer short-term recuperative care for people experiencing homelessness who are unwell or in need of shelter during unsafe weather conditions.

Sacramento is already home to several respite centers yet is still finding ways to combat the growing homeless crisis.

Steinberg intends to propose the new facility at an upcoming city council meeting in July.

