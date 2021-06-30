Mayor Steinberg to deliver 'State of City' address outside new convention center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is scheduled to give the city's State of the City address Wednesday morning.
In a tweet, the mayor highlights updates on the city's plan to assist the unhoused community and small businesses coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Steinberg will also announce the recipient of the 2021 Mort Friedman Legacy Award, "which recognizes outstanding individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to public service."
Before Steinberg gives his remarks, the event will include a presentation of artwork and performances curated by the Black Artist Foundry, as well as a reading from Sacramento’s own National Youth Poet Laureate Alexandra Huynh.
