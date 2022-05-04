McClatchy High School COVID Outbreak: At least 21 cases linked to prom

Since April 21, 50 students have tested positive for COVID, including at least 21 students who attended prom.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly half of the C.K. McClatchy High School students who tested positive for COVID-19 were at Junior Prom, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD].

Since April 21, 50 students have tested positive for COVID, including at least 21 students who attended prom. The district used contract tracing but said because of overlapping contact between students, it is difficult to determine the exact point of transmission.

Students who attended Junior Prom had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at the entrance. Masking was strongly encouraged, the district said in a statement.

“End-of-year events like prom are rites of passage for our students. With the mental health impact of the pandemic – these types of extra-curricular events typically bring hope and joy for those attending and engaging,” SCUSD Student Support & Health Services Director Victoria Flores said in a press release. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.”

For more information on COVID cases in the SCUSD, visit the district's dashboard.

