McClatchy High School students plan walkout in support of Uvalde victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students at C.K. McClatchy High School are joining a growing movement taking place nationwide by planning a walkout event on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. They are also calling on elected officials to implement stricter gun laws.

The recent school shooting in Uvalde claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

"It was just devastating. It just made me hurt inside," said Eli Aten, student body president at C.K. McClatchy High. "I think the main root of the issue is that we live in a country where something happens and the lawmakers just send their thoughts and prayers. I don't know if there's one answer, but there's so many different problems that we have right now."

27 school shootings have already taken place in the U.S. in 2022. Aten who organized the walkout at McClatchy says he and other students are fed up with having to fear for their own safety on a daily basis.

"I've heard from other students that when they go to school, when they first got to this school, they looked for the exit routes like what would happen in case of an emergency. We have active shooter drills that go on maybe once or twice a year. We shouldn't have to deal with that," Aten said.

In a statement, the Sacramento City Unified School District said, "Sac City Unified is aware of a growing nationwide movement of student walkouts in the wake of yet another tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The safety of our students and staff is a top concern for our District. Sac City Unified supports the rights of CK McClatchy students to have their voices heard on this important topic. We are aware of a planned demonstration tomorrow and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all who participate."

Aten says a walkout led by students shows that they care care about what's going on in the world.

"As students, I think it's important for us to organize and have our own voice because it's all adults talking for us and in the next 20 years, we're all gonna be in their positions," Aten said.

The walkout begins at noon on Wednesday and is expected to last for 30 minutes.

