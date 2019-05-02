SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The State of the Union is set for Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. But those following the responses to it may notice a familiar location.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been selected to deliver the Spanish-language response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. And Becerra decided to issued the response from from his alma mater: C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento.

Following the State of the Union, he'll be joined by roughly 30 high school students and their families in school's library to deliver the response.

Becerra, California's first Latino attorney general, grew up in Sacramento and graduated from McClatchy in 1976. He is one of many well-known alumni to graduate from McClatchy, including recently retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

His Spanish response will air nationwide on Univision and streamed online.

