Sacramento council to vote on 'Black Lives Matter' sign at McClatchy Park

The redesigned sign is looking for a new home and many in the Oak Park neighborhood believe McClatchy Park to be the right fit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A simple sign with a simple message at McClatchy Park is going up for a vote from Sacramento leaders. The sign is three words, "Black Lives Matter."

The sign originally debuted at Curtis Park during the summer of 2020, the product of artist Zach Trowbridge. Officials said Trowbridge donated it to a local community group that later set it up at the park.

It originally had cut-out letters with the names of unarmed Black persons killed by police inscribed on them and a blank wooden board that let people write their own messages. Eventually, more signs and some candles joined it.

The sign underwent a repair and redesign after it was vandalized; Trowbridge took the sign down and managed to make the repairs. The new design keeps the simplicity but rearranges the display to a sturdier crescent moon-style shape.

According to a staff report from the City of Sacramento, Trowbridge worked with District 5 council staff and the Oak Park Neighborhood Association to find the sign a potential new home.

In a letter to city staff, Trowbridge said many community members supported the idea of placing the sign at McClatchy Park. Staff also received letters of support from Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Oak Park Neighborhood Association (OPNA).

"As tension has grown throughout the nation, it is more important than ever to unequivocally denounce white supremacy and support the safety and security of all community members," said Adrian Rehn, secretary of the OPNA, in an email to staff supporting the sign.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento also noted that Oak Park is a historically black area and that the sign sends an important message.

"This installation will serve as an important reminder in Oak Park, neighborhood facing great challenges as institutions of oppression seek to change its demographic," said Tanya Faison, found of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, in a letter to city staff.

While the staff is recommending approval for the item, the recommendation for the sign differs from what it was originally. The sign's placement at McClatchy Park would be temporary, and it can't be interactive with places for messages or memorials.

In the event it becomes a safety hazard or if it gets vandalized, the city will also be able to remove it.

Other options could also be on the table if the council approves the "Black Lives Matter" statement but not the sign itself or its placement. These include painting the letters onto a basketball court or adding metal letters for the park's gateway arch.

Inquiries to Black Lives Matter Sacramento and Oak Park Neighborhood Association were not returned.