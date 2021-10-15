x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento's McKinley Park unveils 'major upgrades'

New installations, better jogging paths and additional improvements to the park were unveiled after years of construction.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Visitors will find new amenities at Sacramento's McKinley Park as construction for the city's underground water vault has finished.

Outside the park on Friday, Oct. 15, Councilmember Jeff Harris hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as he announced construction was completed and the whole park is officially reopened. Harris highlighted the completion of a six-million gallon vault underground to catch storm water and waste water. The vault roof was originally completed Aug. 3.

One of the most visible changes to the park are the more than 60 new trees. Additional improvements include new jogging paths and structures to accommodate families and joggers who frequent the area.

Construction on the project began in 2019 with a budget of $32 million. The project ended up finishing with just $25 million in expenses and finished ahead of schedule, according to Harris.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE:

McKinley Park | Stay at Home Snapshot