Meadowview residents worried city could split their neighborhoods | Redistricting map concerns

A final redistricting map is expected to be adopted Thursday following public comment from Meadowview residents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Every ten years after receiving an updated U.S. Census count local jurisdictions go through the process of redrawing district lines. Tuesday, Meadowview residents voiced their concerns about the city of Sacramento splitting their neighborhood in the new redistricting map.

In the final draft map, Meadowview is split between Districts 5 and 8 and will have different council members representing them. District 8 is Councilmember Mai Vang's district, while District 5 is Councilmember Jay Schenirer's district.

Community members spoke out against the final draft map at Genesis Church in Meadowview. They want Meadowview to stay in District 8, and they are worried they will not get the right representation if part of it is cut off.

"I was really upset to even talk to my family about it," Kao Ye Thao, a Meadowview resident said. "It's just upsetting because it almost feels like it invalidates your experience, your whole history, being in this community and I just can't see myself in my neighborhood being separate from the rest of Meadowview."

The Sacramento Independent Redistricting Commission will take public comments at its Thursday meeting. The final map is expected to be adopted during the meeting.