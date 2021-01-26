CHP officer who braved gunfire to retrieve slain Sacramento officer given Medal of Valor

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor after braving a wave of gunfire in an effort save a slain Sacramento officer.
Officer Mike Panlilio was among eight public safety leaders who received the award on Monday.
Panlilio earned the award for his efforts to save the life of Tara O'Sullivan, a Sacramento officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.
Officials said Panlilio chose to join the rescue effort for O'Sullivan despite knowing that the suspect was armed with a high-powered rifle and was shooting at anyone who attempted to save her.
Panlilio and Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Nielsen retrieved O'Sullivan while an armored vehicle put itself between the gunman and O'Sullivan. They carried her back to the armored vehicle only to carry her another 30 feet to a patrol vehicle after the armored vehicle became disabled in the line of fire.
While heading to UC Davis Medical Center, officials said Panlilio used his medical training to guide Nielsen in helping him perform two-person cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Despite their efforts, O'Sullivan ultimately passed away.
Panlilio was recognized for the courage and heroism he displayed in the face of danger and for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Other Medal of Valor recipients included:
- Officer Robert Paul - California Highway Patrol
- Officer Ryan Smith - California Highway Patrol
- Officer Jose Gomez - Hawthorne Police Department
- Detective Robert Basuino - Gilroy Police Department
- Detective Eric Cryar - Gilroy Police Department
- Officer Hugo Del Moral - Gilroy Police Department
- Ocean Lifeguard Specialist Edward “Nick” Macko - Los Angeles County Fire Department
The following members of the California National Guard were award the California Military Department Medal of Valor:
- Chief Warrant Officer Five Joseph A. Rosamond, 40th Combat Aviation Regiment
- Chief Warrant Officer Five Kipp C. Goding, 40th Combat Aviation Regiment
- Chief Warrant Officer Two Irvin J. Hernandez, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment
- Chief Warrant Officer Two Brady J. Hlebain, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment
- Warrant Officer One Ge P. Xiong, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment
- Sergeant George Esquivel, Jr., Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment
- Sergeant Cameron S. Powell, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment
“Today’s Medal of Valor honorees demonstrated unparalleled heroism in service to their communities, risking their own safety to save lives,” said Governor Newsom. “Their actions are an inspiration to all of us and we offer our deep reverence and gratitude to these extraordinary individuals for the sacrifices they make every day to protect their fellow Californians.”