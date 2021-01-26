CHP officer who braved gunfire to retrieve slain Sacramento officer given Medal of Valor

Officer Michael Panlilio was one of eight public safety leaders presented with the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor after braving a wave of gunfire in an effort save a slain Sacramento officer.

Officer Mike Panlilio was among eight public safety leaders who received the award on Monday.

Panlilio earned the award for his efforts to save the life of Tara O'Sullivan, a Sacramento officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Officials said Panlilio chose to join the rescue effort for O'Sullivan despite knowing that the suspect was armed with a high-powered rifle and was shooting at anyone who attempted to save her.

Panlilio and Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Nielsen retrieved O'Sullivan while an armored vehicle put itself between the gunman and O'Sullivan. They carried her back to the armored vehicle only to carry her another 30 feet to a patrol vehicle after the armored vehicle became disabled in the line of fire.

While heading to UC Davis Medical Center, officials said Panlilio used his medical training to guide Nielsen in helping him perform two-person cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Despite their efforts, O'Sullivan ultimately passed away.

Panlilio was recognized for the courage and heroism he displayed in the face of danger and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Read more from ABC10

I could not be more proud to see Officers Robert Paul, Ryan Smith and Michael Panlilio presented with the Governor’s Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Award. These officers exemplify CHP PRIDE and I am humbled to work alongside them every day. https://t.co/luaMAQqyTf pic.twitter.com/5RJ9ba3Y2k — Amanda Ray (@CHPCommissioner) January 26, 2021

Other Medal of Valor recipients included:

Officer Robert Paul - California Highway Patrol

Officer Ryan Smith - California Highway Patrol

Officer Jose Gomez - Hawthorne Police Department

Detective Robert Basuino - Gilroy Police Department

Detective Eric Cryar - Gilroy Police Department

Officer Hugo Del Moral - Gilroy Police Department

Ocean Lifeguard Specialist Edward “Nick” Macko - Los Angeles County Fire Department

The following members of the California National Guard were award the California Military Department Medal of Valor:

Chief Warrant Officer Five Joseph A. Rosamond, 40th Combat Aviation Regiment

Chief Warrant Officer Five Kipp C. Goding, 40th Combat Aviation Regiment

Chief Warrant Officer Two Irvin J. Hernandez, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment

Chief Warrant Officer Two Brady J. Hlebain, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment

Warrant Officer One Ge P. Xiong, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment

Sergeant George Esquivel, Jr., Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment

Sergeant Cameron S. Powell, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment