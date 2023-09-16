5 people taken to hospital after medical emergency in Sacramento

The emergency happened on Verano Street in East Del Paso Heights around 5:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after some sort of medical emergency Saturday evening, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials.

The emergency happened on Verano Street in East Del Paso Heights around 5:30 p.m. Officials say one person was under CPR when they arrived and multiple other people were "fleeing the building refusing help."

There is no additional information available about this incident at this time.

