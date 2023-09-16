x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

5 people taken to hospital after medical emergency in Sacramento

The emergency happened on Verano Street in East Del Paso Heights around 5:30 p.m.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after some sort of medical emergency Saturday evening, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials. 

The emergency happened on Verano Street in East Del Paso Heights around 5:30 p.m. Officials say one person was under CPR when they arrived and multiple other people were "fleeing the building refusing help." 

There is no additional information available about this incident at this time. 

This story will be updated as we learn more. 

WATCH MORE: 1 person shot, killed in Sacramento, police investigating

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out