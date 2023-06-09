Meet Ari Pelto: Sacramento Philharmonic's new conductor prepares for new season

The Sacramento Philharmonic can be seen live at the Safe Credit Union in downtown Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The spotlight is shining bright on Sacramento's live music scene.

A brand new season of the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera is just around the corner and a new conductor is taking the stage this season.

Ari Pelto is the newly appointed principal conductor and artistic advisor. He said the Philharmonic has emerged strong out of the pandemic with record-breaking ticket sales, sold out performances and community support.

“The Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera is just on the cusp of a kind of a growth spurt,” said Pelto. "The organization is ready to be a bigger player in the community and the region."

Just within the past week, he's been auditioning new orchestra members and deepening relationships with the team. Also with the new school year in full swing, the Philharmonic will also continue it's "Linkup Program," where elementary school students perform with the orchestra.

Their mission is to build community, inspire a love of the performing arts and enrich lives through the music.

“There's something, for me, very special about the idea that people all go into this concert hall. 1,200 people, 2,000 people from the community to see their orchestra players, their musicians, their fellow countrymen play and they sit and have an experience that has never happened before, will never happen again,” said Pelto.

The Sacramento Philharmonic can be seen live at the Safe Credit Union in downtown Sacramento. The new season starts just next month with opening night on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

