ROSEMONT, Calif. — Chaos the cat is back home. She was critically injured after someone shot her in the stomach with a pellet gun.

The incident left some asking what they should do if they witness an instance of animal cruelty? Fortunately, there's an entire department in Sacramento dedicated to keeping animals safe and healthy. David Dickinson is the director there.

"We're the Sacramento County Department of Animal Care and Regulation," explained Dickinson. "We enforce animal laws in the unincorporated parts of Sacramento County. We've got 14 officers that are on the streets daily and we respond to thousands of calls every year."

Dawn Fisher is a senior animal control officer. She says cases of animal abuse and cruelty happen more often than you probably think.

"We get, unfortunately, a lot of people that have anger issues and they'll take it out on the animals," Fisher explained. "We'll get animals that have severe broken bones."

Fortunately, the public can help if they witness any instances of cruelty or abuse.

"First thing they should do is make sure they're own safety is not at risk," said Dickinson. "And to report it right away. They should call 911 if it's an animal cruelty incident in progress."

Then, make sure to file a report with the Department of Animal Care and Regulation.

"If you don't file a report then the animal in question can suffer further abuse on down the road," said Dickinson. "It's important that we get out there and do our investigation to see what's going on with the animal, who the owner might be or the perpetrator so we can put a stop to it."

Fisher also said that the department does not have the same forensic resources as the police or sheriff's department. So it's especially important to collect any evidence possible.

"If you see something, always try to get a video of somebody doing something that looks like a cruelty case," Fisher advised.

"Animals can't speak for themselves," said Dickinson. "They can't get on the phone and dial 311 and make a complaint that their owners are neglecting or abusing them. They have no voice, so if there's a witness to it, or somebody knows about it, it's very important for them to stand up, do the right thing, and report it so that animal doesn't have to continue to suffer at the hands of its owners or abusers."

