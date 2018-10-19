SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment at $565 million.

Hundreds stood in a line out the door at what they call a “lucky store” in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood. Lichine’s Liquor and Deli has sold dozens of high-dollar lottery winners, including several multi-million-dollar winners over the past 20 years.

ABC 10 asked folks what they would do with the money.

Manny Solorio of Natomas told ABC 10 that he plays just about every week. He has five children, so he plays their birthdays. If he won the jackpot, he would open a charity for abused women and children, Solorio said.

Angela Feemster will be playing for the first time Friday. She said she would take care of her kids, grandchildren, and community.

“I would travel. I have grown kids and grandkids,” Feemster said. “I would share this money with them.”

Susan Manuel says she and her husband has everything they need. So, she’d set up charities for the sick, children’s college funds, and for animals.

Tim Lamb said he’d spend it all slowly, and on himself.

“Mansions, islands, vacation getaways,” Lamb said.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been hit since July. The odds of winning are 1 in more than 300 million. The winner of Friday night's drawing will be announced at 8 p.m. pacific time.

