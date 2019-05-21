SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Megan "Monster" Hawkins, who gained notoriety after being featured on the Netflix documentary "Jailbirds," was arrested in Elk Grove earlier this month after allegedly trying to open a bank account under a false identity.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers responded to the bank after a representative reported that Hawkins was trying to open a checking and savings account under a false identity. Police said another witness recognized Hawkins from the Netflix series.

Hawkins was arrested nearby in stolen vehicle full of "credit cards in different people's names." Hawkins is facing multiple charges, including fraud, vehicle theft and probation violation. She has denied all charges.

Hawkins told ABC10 in a jailhouse interview that she has been recognized since the Netflix show released and wouldn't make "stupid decisions."

"People recognize me everywhere I go," Hawkins said. "They take pictures with me. They want my autograph. Everywhere I go. I'm not stupid. If I knew everywhere I go [that] I'm recognized for who I am, I'm not gonna make stupid decisions."

Hawkins explained that she was with her friend at the bank and was driving her friend's car. She added that she has proof, such as voicemails and text messages showing that the car was given to her by the person who owned the vehicle.

According to court Sacramento County court records, Hawkins has been arrested several times before on charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and fraud. She was placed on probation May 8 after pleading no contest to car theft.

Despite the added attention, Hawkins said she doesn't regret being on the show.

"No, I didn't get paid," Hawkins said. "No, I don't regret it. They asked if they could talk to me and be on the documentary they were doing. They said they liked my look. I look different."

She said that life in jail is what you see on the show. She also admitted that people do in fact talk through the toilet bowl — a reference to something that was revealed during the show and talked about frequently online.

Hawkins said she wants to prove her innocence and get out to set a positive example.

"I really want to fight my case and then be back on the street," Hawkins said. "I'm really trying to not get stuck in this vicious cycle. Whether people wanna believe it or not, that's what it is."

Hawkins is set to appear in court on May 21 at 1:30 p.m.

