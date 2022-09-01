Here's when Mendocino Farms could be coming to Arden, Folsom and Land Park

These three new locations will join Mendocino Farms in Roseville, which opened in March

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mendocino Farms locations are scheduled to open in Land Park, Arden and Folsom next year.

There aren't specific dates for opening yet, but a spokesperson for Mendocino Farms told ABC10 the Land Park location is tentatively set to open early in 2023, with Arden and Folsom's locations opening later in the spring.

The Arden location is planned to be at 2339 Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The Folsom location is planned to be at Hwy 50 & E. Bidwell.

The Land Park location is planned to be at 4730 Freeport Blvd, Suite 110.

“Sacramento prides itself on being America’s farm-to-fork capital, which aligns nicely with our desire to bring fresh, quality flavors to our guests,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms in a statement.

These three new locations will join Mendocino Farms in Roseville, which opened in March.

Mendocino Farms opened its first location in Sacramento in 2018. The latest restaurant, located at 1210 Roseville Parkway, is the 11th location in northern California.

There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. View the full menu HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Father of Roseville teen that overdosed on fentanyl speaks on suspect sentencing