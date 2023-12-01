Merced County double homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento

The sheriff's office says Sacramento County deputies arrested Victor Bazan Wednesday night

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for a double homicide in Hilmar is now in custody.

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento County deputies arrested 40-year-old Victor Bazan Wednesday night.

Bazan was wanted in connection with a double homicide that happened Tuesday night at a home on American Avenue in Hilmar.

Deputies arrived at the home to find two people dead and issued warrants for Bazan's arrest, saying he's known to frequent cities in Stanislaus County.

The sheriff's office says more information will be released later on his arrest.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento driver survives after semitruck was toppled by severe winds on I-80