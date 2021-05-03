Metro Fire battles house fire in South Sacramento

According to a tweet from Metro Fire of Sacramento, crews are on scene of the house fire on Victory Avenue in South Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire that may have extended to a second home in Sacramento Monday.

The fire possibly extended to a second home, Metro Fire said. Crews are attempting to attack the flames and search the homes.

The cause of the fire has not been released. Metro Fire said no one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Northern California.