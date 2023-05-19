x
Sacramento

Mexican singer Peso Pluma headed to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center July 9

Pluma is Mexico's most-streamed musician and is known for his distinct style of blending corridos with elements of rap and reggaetón.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tickets are now available to see Mexican artist Peso Pluma at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento July 9.

The 31-city 'Doble P' tour is Pluma's first major U.S. tour and is produced by Live Nation.

Pluma is known as the most-streamed artist in Mexico and is known for his distinct style of blending corrido's, a traditional Mexican song style, with elements of rap and reggaetón.

Tickets are currently as low as $79.50 each.

Click here for more information on the July 9 concert.

