Mexican singer Peso Pluma headed to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center July 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tickets are now available to see Mexican artist Peso Pluma at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento July 9.
The 31-city 'Doble P' tour is Pluma's first major U.S. tour and is produced by Live Nation.
Pluma is known as the most-streamed artist in Mexico and is known for his distinct style of blending corrido's, a traditional Mexican song style, with elements of rap and reggaetón.
Tickets are currently as low as $79.50 each.
Click here for more information on the July 9 concert.
