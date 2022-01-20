Sacramento police make arrest 8 months after Michelle Benavidez killed

On May 14th, 2021, someone killed 30-year-old Michelle Benavidez. Now eight months later, Sacramento police announced they made an arrest of a 22-year-old man.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An arrest has been made in the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found near the light rail station off Florin Road in South Sacramento.

On May 14th, 2021, someone killed 30-year-old Michelle Benavidez. Now eight months later, Sacramento police have announced they made an arrest of a 22-year-old man they believe is a suspect in her death.

Police Thursday said detectives identified Jaquane Baldwin-Badger as the suspect in Benavidez's killing. Law enforcement came to this conclusion after months of pouring through videos, conducting many interviews and following up on serving several search warrants.

"Baldwin-Badger had been in custody in a state prison facility since July 2021 for an unrelated case," police said in a press release. "On January 19th, Baldwin-Badger was extradited to Sacramento where he remains in custody in the Sacramento County Main Jail."

Read more about Benavidez's case:

The family of Benavidez spoke with ABC10's Madison Wade in September 2021, months after her death and well before the arrest was announced.

At that time, the family pleaded for answers to the death of their loved one.

"If it goes cold no one will talk about it anymore and no one will ask questions," said Paula Gardner, Benavidez's aunt. "When you think about it, it's more hurtful. Hurtful because you don't know who did it."

Sacramento police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).