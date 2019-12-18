SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Sacramento for a moderated Q&A session at the Golden 1 Center on April 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at Golden 1 Center's website and Golden 1 Center’s Box Office.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Thursday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with Michelle Obama, will also be available.

Golden 1 Center will announce the moderator at a later date. For more information on the event, visit Golden 1 center's website.

