'Brazen' mid-day murder of Sacramento couple remains unsolved 12 years later | Unsolved California

Who killed Stephon Mayers Jr. and his girlfriend, Jazzmyne Sharnae Bruner?

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A headline in the Sacramento Bee from April 12, 2010, reads, "Pair killed in 'brazen' midday attack."

Twelve years later, the case remains unsolved.

Images from ABC10 archives show broken windows after a car crashed into a fence at the intersection of Howe Avenue and Bluebird Lane. Law enforcement found 27-year-old Stephon Mayers Jr. and 18-year-old Jazzmyne Sharnae Bruner killed. The two were dating.

The crime — a drive-by shooting that ended in a car crash — spanned several blocks. An article from the Sacramento Bee says witnesses told authorities two cars were driving southbound along Howe Avenue when one car started shooting at the car with Mayers Jr. and Bruner.

Their car crashed into the fence of a home and both died at the scene. The suspects continued driving along Howe and were never identified. The double homicide remains unsolved to this day.

"He was just an awesome young man," Patricia Ashley, cousin of Mayers Jr., said. "It just hurts your hurt to know, so young."

In a story done with ABC10 in 2010, the father of Mayers Jr. opened up about how his son was scared.

"He was pretty scared he was pretty scared. He just didn't tell me," Stephon Mayers Sr. said.

Kesi Hatten had a daughter with Stephon Mayers Jr. She believes someone still knows something.

"I feel like Sacramento, we're big but we're small," Hatten said. "And almost all these murders that happen in Sacramento are talked about. And they're known. There's something said to give you some allusion to what happens. There's nothing about my baby daddy's murdered. Nothing at all."

Hatten's concerns are valid. ABC10 searched the case online and found only a few mentions of what happened. Twelve years have passed and Hatten's daughter has grown up without her father.

"Just wanting to know... so I have something to tell my daughter as to why your dada's gone," Hatten said. "Like I don't know. All I have is he was shot down with a gun and broad daylight and that's all i have to tell her."

If you know anything about this case, contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Unsolved Unit.

