New, year-round farmer's market coming to Midtown Sacramento

"Wednesday at Winn" will kickoff on Aug. 19 at Albert Winn park. Attendees are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new farmer's market is coming to Midtown Sacramento.

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Midtown Association will begin hosting Wednesday at Winn, a weekly farmer's market with over 300 open air vendors at Albert Winn Park, located along P and Q Streets between 27th and 28th Streets. The market is open from 3 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday until November, when it will change to end a half an hour earlier.

Midtown Association officials said attendees are required to wear a face mask while the coronavirus pandemic is still present. The event will also have hand sanitizers, gloves and masks for attendees. Vendors will be stationed six-feet away from each other.

CalFresh recipients would be able to purchase food with their EBT benefits starting in September.

Midtown Association Executive Director Emily Baime Michaels said in a press release the new event is to provide the community with more open-air fresh food access. The weekly farmers market will also have free fitness classes. To participate in the courses, you will need to register online.

"Access to fresh food along with a focus on fitness, wellness and social interaction all help to make for a healthy, well-rounded community," Baime Michaels said. "Especially during these extraordinary times, we think Wednesdays at Winn will fulfill a midweek need for fresh food and new experiences."

Local artist Brandon Gastinell will be providing artwork, which will be displayed on electrical boxes at the park.

For more information, click here.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: