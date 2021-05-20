Midtown installs banners in honor of Pride Month

Pride Month banners are set up in midtown in honor of June's Pride Month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All long J street, from 20th to 27th street, Midtown Pride banners have been installed in honor of June being Pride Month with the expectation for millions to see.

The nearly 40 colorful banners were installed recently in an effort to celebrate Midtown's LGBTQ+ community. They will remain through July 2021.

The Midtown Associations says an estimated 17,000 drivers use the J Street corridor, which equates to more than one million over the next 60 days. That isn't even including the people who will see the banners as they walk along the street.

Last year, Sacramento's Pride Month was celebrated entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Midtown Association Spokesperson John Adair said that this year's celebrations may look more similar to years prior with restrictions lifting.

“We just want to share with our community partners to continue to spread diversity inclusion and equity and to show our partners that we are here to celebrate them and lift them up,” Adair said.

Planning for any event is difficult right now as the people behind the events have to work with different regulatory agencies but things could change in just a few weeks.

“What we understand is that the state is going to change their plans on June 15 and allow for more reopening so we are looking to follow and support the midtown businesses at that time,” Adair said.

Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Sacramento for the 40th annual Pride Parade.