SACRAMENTO, Calif — A teacher at the Arizona high school where Mike Bibby coaches basketball has accused the former Sacramento Kings guard of sexual abuse and harassment, according to a report by the Arizona Republic newspaper.

The Shadow Mountain High School teacher alleged that in 2017 Bibby grabbed her by the waist and began groping her inside his car, the paper said. The Paradise Valley Unified School District confirmed to the Arizona Republic that police are investigating the claims and the district is conducting an internal investigation.

In a statement to the Republic, Bibby's attorney, Donald Harris, denied the claims.

"I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn't happen and that will be shown down the road," Harris told the paper. "Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago."

Bibby played high school basketball for the high school before going to the University of Arizona. He play for multiple NBA teams during his 14-year career, including seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings.