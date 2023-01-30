$1M available to Sacramento community organizations for 'high-need' area projects

Measure U funds totaling $1 million will be used to launch 10 projects across North and South Sacramento, and community groups are being sought out for them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials are calling for community-based organizations to help develop 10 previously approved projects across North and South Sacramento.

Up to $1 million in Measure U funding will be made available to organizations applying to help launch these projects.

The purpose of the projects involve youth career training, urban agriculture, literacy programs and neighborhood cleanup.

North Sacramento projects include:

Neighborhood Cleanup Grants ($60,000): Funding for community groups to fund cleanup events around the Old North Sacramento / Gardenland / Del Paso Heights areas.

Funding for community groups to fund cleanup events around the Old North Sacramento / Gardenland / Del Paso Heights areas. Work and Mentoring Programs For Northeast Sacramento Youth ($100,000): Funding for organizations to implement youth development programs, including vocational skills training and mentorship.

Funding for organizations to implement youth development programs, including vocational skills training and mentorship. A Second Chance Career Opportunity for the Youth ($200,000): Funding for a 3-month summer job/internship that provides work experience in a trade or computer skills for youth 17 to 22 years of age.

Funding for a 3-month summer job/internship that provides work experience in a trade or computer skills for youth 17 to 22 years of age. Garden and Farmers Market ($140,000): Funding to support a mobile farmers market program that offers affordable food, cooking classes and community education to community members.

South Sacramento projects include:

Teaching Tech ($100,000): Funding for in-school and afterschool digital skills training that teaches students how to code, design and educate.

Funding for in-school and afterschool digital skills training that teaches students how to code, design and educate. Additional Literacy Support for Elementary Students ($100,000): Funding for literacy programs that assist students in multiple grades who are behind in reading ability.

Funding for literacy programs that assist students in multiple grades who are behind in reading ability. South Sacramento Entrepreneurial and Career Academy ($125,000): Funding for youth, adult entrepreneurship training in South Sacramento.

Funding for youth, adult entrepreneurship training in South Sacramento. Transportation Van for Underserved and Unhoused Youth in Oak Park ($75,000): Funding to purchase a van and provide free transportation services for underserved students to access learning opportunities.

Funding to purchase a van and provide free transportation services for underserved students to access learning opportunities. Beautify Sacramento ($75,000): Funding for trash receptacles and pick-ups along streets of Sacramento across Meadowview/Mack Road.

Funding for trash receptacles and pick-ups along streets of Sacramento across Meadowview/Mack Road. Sacramento Area Homeless Services Event 2023 ($25,000): Funding for a one-time event for people experiencing homelessness to receive services and enjoy food, music and community in a safe place.

City officials will host two online workshops to go over the application and answer questions from the community. The first will be Thursday at noon, and the second will be Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

The deadline for community-based organizations to apply is Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. Click here to apply.