Minor arrested after 17-year-old killed in Rio Linda shooting

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A minor was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing a 17-year-old in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

It's not clear how old the minor is, but he was arrested on Sept. 19. His identity has not been released and it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened on Monday, Sept. 18 in the 6900 block of 22nd Street, between Elkhorn Boulevard and Q Street.

The sheriff's office received reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. A teenager was shot at least once in front of a home on 22nd Street, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Gandhi said at this point in the investigation the sheriff's office believes the teenager lives in the home near where he was shot.

