Sacramento

Minor wounded in shooting near Old Sacramento Waterfront

Officers found a minor with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO, California — Police are investigating a shooting near the Old Sacramento Waterfront where a minor was wounded.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Front Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a minor with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The person was taken to a hospital and their identity hasn't been released.

While investigating, officers discovered reports of a shooting near K Street tunnel were related. Officers investigating the K Street tunnel said a man got rid of a firearm before being approached by police. Police detained the man who they say wasn't involved in the shooting, but who was arrested on suspicion of firearm-related charges.

The Sacramento Police Department said no one has been arrested in the shooting and it is under investigation.

