Missing: 15-year-old last seen in Sacramento near San Juan and Truxel Roads

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday afternoon the family of 15-year-old Jackson Glazier said he went missing, and that he was last seen on foot near San Juan and Truxel Roads ― near the 3200 block of Truxel Road in Natomas.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt when he went missing, police say. They add the at-risk teenager is 5'4 with a medium build and may have been on a bicycle.

Jackson's family said he gravitates toward encampments of unhoused people, sometimes looking for an older brother struggling with homelessness.

Wandering away is a manifestation of the teen's developmental challenges, his family said, and medical conditions put a risk on Jackson's health.