Sacramento police seeking at-risk missing teenager Ameerah Shotwell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing at-risk teen last seen leaving a residence Wednesday on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento.
16-year-old Ameerah Shotwell was last seen in all black clothing and is described at 5'2" tall with long braided hair, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Shotwell may be in the Rosemont area in Sacramento County.
Anyone with tips or useful information can call Sacramento Police.
