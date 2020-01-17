SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help from the public locating a 91-year-old man who went missing near south Sacramento around 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

Caesar Parada went missing in his car, which is a 2003 Toyota Avalon with the license plate number 5EPV718, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The car was last seen around West Sacramento at around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, police said.

Parada is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He does not have a cell phone and he could be lost and may appear confused, officials said. Police do not know where he could be heading.

If you see Parada or his car, call 911 or (916) 732-0100.

