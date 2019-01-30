SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials say they have safely located 67-year-old Jeannie Ainsleigh.

Original:

Authorities are on the lookout for a missing, at-risk woman, who walked away from a home in Carmichael, Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, 67-year-old Jeannie Ainsleigh was last seen just after 8 a.m. walking away from her home in the 5200 block of Robertson Avenue.

Ainsleigh is described as a white female with short, gray hair. She was wearing a red blouse and a cream-colored skirt with a floral pattern, yellow socks and gray tennis shoes.

Deputies say Ainsleigh uses a walker and they believe she is traveling with it. Ainsleigh has a condition that causes her to easily become confused and disoriented, according to the sheriff's department. She is also a diabetic and takes medications to treat it.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.

