Candace DeAnda, 26, was found dead inside a car near her Del Paso Heights home Friday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The reported disappearance of the wife and mother of two has been considered suspicious from the beginning of the investigation, police said.

Sacramento Police Detectives located DeAnda's body inside her Ford Taurus Friday evening, according to Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

Detectives were following up on the case near DeAnda’s home in the 3900 block of Branch Avenue when they made the discovery.

The findings happened just hours after the department tweeted for the community’s help in locating the missing woman.

Sacramento police arrested a person of interest in the case on unrelated charges, Chandler said. The department is not releasing the person’s identity.

“We want to make sure we don’t jeopardize our investigation,” Chandler said.

Sacramento County Jail records show that a man with the same name as DeAnda’s husband on Facebook was booked on a murder charge Saturday.

Neighbors said the family of four moved to the Del Paso Heights area several months ago. They said the family was quiet and kept to themselves.

The children are safe, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

