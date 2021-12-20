Missing Redding man found dead in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 92-year-old man, Joe Marsiano, was found dead inside his car on Sacramento County's Tyler Island Saturday, Dec. 18, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Marsiano went missing on Dec. 11 and was last seen at his home in Redding.
On Saturday, the Redding Police Department said Marsiano may have been in southern Sacramento County.
Officers searched remote areas near Tyler Island leading to the discovery of a car matching the description of Marsiano's vehicle. Fire personnel pronounced the 92-year-old man dead on the scene.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has taken over the investigation into Marsiano's disappearance and death. No additional details on the investigation have been released.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10: California Gov. Newsom boosts efforts to combat smash-and-grabs