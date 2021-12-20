Missing Redding man found dead in Sacramento County

92-year-old Joe Marsiano had been missing for a week before being found dead in his car on Tyler Island.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 92-year-old man, Joe Marsiano, was found dead inside his car on Sacramento County's Tyler Island Saturday, Dec. 18, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Marsiano went missing on Dec. 11 and was last seen at his home in Redding.

On Saturday, the Redding Police Department said Marsiano may have been in southern Sacramento County.

Officers searched remote areas near Tyler Island leading to the discovery of a car matching the description of Marsiano's vehicle. Fire personnel pronounced the 92-year-old man dead on the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has taken over the investigation into Marsiano's disappearance and death. No additional details on the investigation have been released.

NEWS RELEASE Redding Police Department Case Number 21R080900 December 20th, 2021 10:00 A.M. **Missing Person... Posted by Redding Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

