Man in early stages of dementia found safe, returned home

Maldonado has been found and safely returned home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:

Mr. Maldonado has been found and safely returned home.

Original Story:

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

According to a tweet from the police department, 79-year-old Rene Maldonado was last seen near Florin Road and Freeport Blvd. Tuesday. Maldonado is in the early stages of dementia and may be trying to make his way to Texas.

Maldonado was last seen wearing a black Raiders jacket with a gray logo, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. He walks with a cane, has a medium build and is bald.

If you have seen Maldonado, or know where he may be, contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 732-0100.

🚨 Please share/ help us locate this at risk missing person in the early stages of dementia.

Last seen in the area of Florin Rd./ Freeport Blvd. (South Sacramento) today (2/2/21) at 11AM on foot. He may be trying to make his was to Texas. pic.twitter.com/XGJbJZnmzm — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 3, 2021

WATCH NEXT: Families await justice in murder trial of missing Woodland teens

Families are waiting for a verdict in David Froste's case after his month-long trial wrapped. Froste is one of the men charged in the murders of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, who went missing in 2016.