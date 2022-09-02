Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area

Kristine Anderson's mother said her daughter is bipolar and she hasn't heard from her since July 21.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy.

Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.

She said her daughter is bipolar and that she's worried for her safety.

"She's just someone who gives so much love, and she wants to be of service. And she said, if I can just give love to people every day, that's what she would like to do — to give more of what the world can use, a lot more love and less judgment and criticism," Nina Anderson said.

However, her maternal instincts are coming across obstacles as she tries to find her daughter. According to a 2019 report by the Congressional Research Service, adults have the "legal right to go missing under most circumstances."

"(It's) partly because advocates for people living with mental health issues want to make sure that people still have their rights to go missing, in this case, and part of it is HIPAA," said David Bain, executive director for the Sacramento chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

He said those factors can hinder family members or loved ones from learning where their loved ones are.

For Suzanne Yada, who's known Kristine for 20 years, it's a broken system.

"Law enforcement actually said, 'adults are allowed to go missing,' but in our case, it was very heartbreaking and frustrating because we know that she's at risk, we know that she's endangered," Yada said.

Bain said there's a constant struggle to find the middle point of not violating someone's privacy and a loved one's need to know. He said whether or not it's a problem is dependent on who's being asked.

"It is a problem for family members; it would be nice if there was a more humane way of letting them know that their loved one (is safe), oftentimes, that's all they need to know is that their loved ones are somewhere safe," Bain said.

For Yada and Nina Anderson, doing the footwork on their own for a family with few answers as to where their loved one is. Yada said they're "flying blind" without additional police help, and Nina said she is holding onto hope that they find her daughter.

"I'm holding (onto) the thought she's found and safe, that we get communication and issues worked out with the police and whatever we need, whatever information is helpful," Anderson said.

Kristine Anderson is 5'3" and weighs around 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the San Diego Police Department. More information on her case can be found HERE.

