SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 79-year-old woman.

Linda Muoi Tang was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a bus stop near 5th Street and McClatchy Way in Sacramento, according to a Facebook post by Sacramento Police. Police do not know where she went from the bus stop or if she left on a bus or walked away.

Tang lives in the Greenhaven area. She is listed as "at-risk" due to the fact that she has Alzheimer's.

Tang is described as a 79-year-old Asian woman who speaks Chinese. She is just over five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans.

If you have seen Tang, or know where she may be, please call SPD 916-732-0100.

