Sacramento

Sacramento firefighters battle mobile home fire

The homeowner was able to make it out safely, firefighters say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Sacramento.

According to officials with Metro Fire of Sacramento, the fire erupted inside a mobile home on Tiki Lane around 12:28 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner was able to make it out safely, fire officials said.

Despite threatening other structures, firefighters say the blaze was kept to the mobile home of origin. Officials are looking into the fire's cause.

"Fire spreads incredibly fast in these homes due to the combustible materials used in the building process and the limited spacing between homes," Metro Fire of Sacramento said in a Tweet.

